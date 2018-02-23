Friday Sports Report: Fifteen area wrestlers advance to state fi - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Fifteen area wrestlers advance to state finals

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Girls Basketball - Regional semifinals

Division 1
D.C. Everest 68, Wisconsin Rapids 52
SPASH 76, Eau Claire Memorial 39
Wausau West 64, Neenah 51

Division 2
Hortonville 83, Mosinee 25
Marshfield 52, Shawano 40
Merrill 66, Rhinelander 56
New London 61, Lakeland 39

Division 3
Amherst 71, Little Chute 40
Freedom 88, Northland Pines 50
Stratford 54, Wautoma 36

Division 4
Colby 75, Athens 47
Marathon 76, Edgar 25
Neillsville 48, Abbotsford 36
Pacelli 46, Auburndale 45 (OT)
Shiocton 57, Iola-Scandinavia 49
St. Mary Catholic 74, Weyauwega-Fremont 61

Division 5
Assumption 58, Port Edwards 49
Bowler 54, Columbus Catholic 49
McDonell Central 54, Owen-Withee 29
Newman Catholic 51, Northland Lutheran 17
Rib Lake 55, Gilman 35
Tri-County 60, Loyal 51

Fifteen area wrestlers advanced to the state championship round. Click here for full results from the state meet.

