Delmore shines with 23 points, leads balanced attack as UWSP men's hoops defeats UW-Oshkosh 71-63 in WIAC semifinals

Oh what a difference one week can make.

Last Saturday UW-Stevens Point men's basketball coughed up a chance to win a regular season championship. Six days later, the team took care of business on its home court, defeating UW-Oshkosh 71-63, to advance to the conference championship game.

Balance has been the key all season long. The Pointers were lead by senior MJ Delmore's 23 points along with Cannon O'Heron's 14 points. Sharpshooter Nate Dodge chipped in 12, connecting on four 3-pointers.

UWSP improves to 13-0 this year when at least three players score in double figures.

"You have to like that balance on the team," junior guard Drew Fredrickson said. "It's not one guy. That's why we get wins like this."

"We always try to do that," Delmore said of his team's motion offense. "We try to spread the ball around make sure everyone is getting touches. And if a guy gets hot then feed him the ball."

"(Delmore) had so much on his plate and he's been incredibly good all year long," head coach Bob Semling said of his senior guard.

"He's playing like a senior who doesn't want to finish his season."

Shortly after the game the Pointers learned good news. No. 4 seed UW-Rivers Falls upset No. 1 seed UW-Platteville on the road in second semifinal. With that outcome, the No. 2 seed Pointers get to host the WIAC Championship on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

"Excitement," Delmore said. "We had heartbreak (last) Saturday and now we can't wait to host (the championship game) on Sunday."

"You can't argue with playing a championship game in front of your fans," Fredrickson added.

"We're finally doing what we were brought in here to do."