Driver sentenced to 10 years in killing UW-Madison student - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Driver sentenced to 10 years in killing UW-Madison student

Posted:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Indictment of Missouri governor could have political ripples

    Indictment of Missouri governor could have political ripples

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-24 18:29:41 GMT
    The indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on felony invasion of privacy charges could have political implications beyond his office.More >>
    The indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on felony invasion of privacy charges could have political implications beyond his office.More >>

  • Admirers line streets, overpasses to see Graham's motorcade

    Admirers line streets, overpasses to see Graham's motorcade

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:28 PM EST2018-02-24 18:28:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-02-24 18:27:27 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    •   

  MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A driver who was drunk and on drugs when he struck and killed a University of Wisconsin-Madison student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Kong Vang, of Fitchburg, apologized to friends and colleagues of Wendy Huai before he was sentenced Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court.

The 24-year-old student was out to dinner with a friend to celebrate her master's degree when Vang's SUV careened around a corner, jumped a curb and struck the two last April. Huai suffered fatal injuries.

Vang earlier pleaded no contest to homicide by drunken driving, reckless endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.

He was also ordered to serve six years of extended supervision and pay about $80,000 in restitution.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.