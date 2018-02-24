Wisconsin high school students learn to take care of piglets - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin high school students learn to take care of piglets

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) -- Students in an agriculture class in Wisconsin are getting hands-on experience in caring for farm animals with the birth of six piglets in the school's large animal classroom.

The Daily Citizen reports that Petunia the pig had her piglets at Beaver Dam High School earlier this month. Students will help take care of the animals, including giving them shots and tracking their growth.

Many of the students enrolled in the agriculture class don't have a farming background, but may be considering having careers that involve animals.

The high school recently completed a renovation that gave additional space for animals and aquaponics. Animals such as fish, calves, pigs and rabbits are available to be studied.

Agricultural science instructor Jonathon Ganske says the animals give students a hands-on learning opportunity.

