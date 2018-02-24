Decent weather early in the week

Sunday night: Partly cloudy to clear.

Low: 15 Wind: W diminishing to 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 36 Wind: SW 6-12

After a very blustery Sunday, conditions will quiet down Sunday evening into Monday. Enjoy the lull for a few days, as another storm is potentially looming by Wednesday night and Thursday. It should be partly cloudy to clear Sunday night with a low in the middle 10s. West winds will diminish to 5-10 mph gradually. Monday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs around 36 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest up to 10 mph.

Tuesday will feature more clouds as a weak cold front pushes in. Mild air will still be found ahead of that front allowing highs to reach the upper 30s northwest to middle 40s in the southeast part of the TV-9 area. There is a slight chance of a light shower or some sprinkles in the afternoon.

Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs around the mid to upper 30s. A low pressure system in the Southern Plains will lift northeast and will likely bring snow and gusty winds to our region Wednesday night and Thursday. That latest data puts the heaviest snow over the southern half of the TV-9 viewing area. However, that is subject to change based on where the storm track locks on. Highs Thursday should stay in the mid to low 30s.

High pressure and sunshine should return Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower to mid 30s Friday, warming to the upper 30s to around 40 Saturday. There could be another front pushing in Sunday with a chance of light mixed precipitation. Temperatures still look to top out in the upper 30s.

Hope you enjoy the rest of your Sunday! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 25-February 2018