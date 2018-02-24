Snow, freezing rain, some sleet, and plenty of wind on the way

This evening: Snow develops, mixing with freezing rain and some sleet. Breezy.

Tonight: Windy. Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain north and west of Marathon County with accumulations of 4-7"; mixed snow, freezing rain, and some sleet elsewhere with snow accumulations of 2-4" and some icing.

Low: 25 Wind: E/SE 10-20, becoming SW West 15-30 late

Sunday: Blustery. Light snow or mix diminishes early, then becoming partly cloudy.

High: 30 Wind: West 15-30

The quiet weather conditions overnight into the early morning allowed for the fog development, with some locally dense fog reported. Sunshine during the rest of the morning into the afternoon gave way to increasing clouds as a low pressure system developed over the mid Mississippi Valley.

This system will track to the north/northeast through Wisconsin this evening and tonight bringing snow, rain, some sleet, and plenty of wind to the area beginning this evening and continuing into Sunday morning. Mainly snow, or a mix of snow and some freezing rain is expected in areas to the north and west of Marathon County, with snow accumulations of 4-7” possible. Elsewhere, a mix of snow, freezing rain, and possibly sleet is likely, with 2-4” inches of snow accumulation and some icing. It will remain breezy from the east through the evening, with gusty southwest winds developing overnight, shifting to the west Sunday. The precipitation will end Sunday morning, followed by peeks of sunshine during the afternoon.

These weather headlines are in effect this evening into Sunday morning: Winter Storm Warning for Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Price, and Oneida Counties; Winter Weather Advisory for Forest, Florence, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Clark, Marathon, Shawano, Menominee, Jackson, Wood, Portage, and Waupaca Counties.

Quieter weather is forecast Monday into Tuesday. There will be a chance of a few snow or rain showers Tuesday afternoon.

There are indications another strong low pressure system may affect the area Wednesday night through Thursday, bringing another chance of snow, rain, or a mix and wind.

A slightly above average temperature pattern is expected through the middle of next week.

Have a good night and a splendid Sunday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 24 February