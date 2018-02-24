Thousands attend annual Marshfield culture show

The residents of Marshfield were able to get a taste of the world Saturday afternoon without going too far. Some even came together to support a good cause.

Shama Inc. is a non profit organization that puts together Indian dances and sells ethnic wear. The proceeds go to help women's shelters in India.

The president of the non profit said events like this go a long away. "We are passionate about seeking the diversity in education in the area and helping the poorest of the poor in India," said Jyoti Chandra.

Over 36 different cultures came out to embrace the diversity. Event organizer Julie Tharp said its a way to value other cultures.

"It's a chance to get to meet your neighbors, that is why we try to promote from the very beginning," said Tharp. "Try to create a more cohesive community and help people get to know each other and other cultures."

Amongst the thousands of people was a young girl who is a regular at the annual event.

"I know there is something different every year and that gets me excited and I really look forward to this event," said Marshfield resident Carolyn Thompson.

She appreciates the value behind embracing multi-cultures.

"I think that to learn about other people and other cultures it kind of gives us more knowledge about the world," said Thompson.

For more information on the cultural fair you can visit http://www.marshfieldculturalfair.com/