Residents gather for the annual Marshfield Winter games - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Residents gather for the annual Marshfield Winter games

Posted:
By Victoria Saha, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

The event supports the local badgers state games. There were 100 participants ranging from kids to adults. 

Event organizers say it is a great way for the community to be involved.

"We have a great sponsorship from the community of Marshfield participants, we had a gentlemen that did come in all the way from Milwaukee so the event has grown for the last four years," said course coordinator Kevin Michalski.

Participants were able to enjoy a live band at the River Edge golf course. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.