Residents gather for the annual Marshfield Winter games

The event supports the local badgers state games. There were 100 participants ranging from kids to adults.

Event organizers say it is a great way for the community to be involved.

"We have a great sponsorship from the community of Marshfield participants, we had a gentlemen that did come in all the way from Milwaukee so the event has grown for the last four years," said course coordinator Kevin Michalski.

Participants were able to enjoy a live band at the River Edge golf course.