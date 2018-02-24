Hero dog shot 3 times while protecting teen owner during burglary

DES MOINES, Wash. (ABC) A Washington State family says their dog took three bullets while protecting his 16-year-old owner during a burglary.



"I think if it weren't for him, I don't think I'd be standing here today," Javier Mercado told KOMO.



Javier, 16, was home alone in Des Moines Wednesday when he said burglars smashed through their glass door.



"And that's when I immediately dialed 911. And my dog, as soon as he heard the window shatter, he ran downstairs full charge, and then I heard a bunch of barking and struggling and one of the guy's screaming, 'the dog, the dog, the dog bit me, get the dog!'" Javier said.



Javier said he hid in a bathroom closet as his German shepherd, Rex, went after the intruders. After several tussles, Javier heard four shots, then Rex cried out.



"And I heard them scream out, 'let's get out of here,'" Javier said.



The Cadenas say they're not sure if the burglars stole anything and they don't know who would have done this. Des Moines police said they're still investigating.



"Very scary, that's all I can say," Julie Cadena said. She's grateful her son wasn't injured, but now she's hurting for Rex. She says the German shepherd was shot three times, including once in the neck.



"He was trying to protect Javier, that was his mission there. My hero, my four-legged angel and hero," she said.



He'll need surgery, but right now he's stable and his family is hopeful. Then, Javier can tell his hero he's been a good boy.