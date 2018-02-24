5 area wrestlers take home WIAA state crowns

Saturday was the final night of the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison at the Kohl Center.

15 wrestlers from around the area advanced to the finals, but only five walked away with crowns.

In Division 1 at 106 pounds, second ranked SPASH sophomore Justin Groshek went head to head with third ranked Hayden Halter of Burlington. Halter takes the crown with a 5-2 decision.

Stratford's Manny Drexler was also defeated at 106 pounds. He'll take second after getting pinned by Clear Lake's Ryan Anderson early in the first period.

At 113 pounds in Division 3, Wittenberg-Birnamwood's Chad Moegenburg comes up short. He gets taken down by top ranked Koltin Kryzbowski, the wrestler who took home the 106-pound crown last year. This match ended in a 16-6 major decision.

Stratford's AJ Schoenfuss was vying for his fourth individual state wrestling crown at 126 pounds. He was up against the wrestler who took him down in sectionals, Jordan Boldt from Bonduel. The match went into the ultimate tiebreaker, but Boldt comes out on top yet again. A 4-3 final.

"It's been a goal all my career to win that fourth title and it sucks to just come out there, have such a close match and just fall short of a lifetime goal I had, but I'll be fine,” Schoenfuss said. “One more week of wrestling and then it's on to track, so I'll try to do my best there too."

Still no area winners.

In Division 1 at 132 pounds, D.C. Everest's Thomas Severson falls to top ranked Keegan O'Toole. Severson scores a couple of points on escapes, but it is not enough in the 16-3 major decision.

Statford's Jeremy Schoenherr ends the winless drought.

Schoenherr handles business at 138 pounds, takes down Coleman's Jake Baldwin and earns his fourth straight WIAA Individual State Wrestling championship. He is just the 15th wrestler in WIAA state history to accomplish such feat.

“It is just so surreal...I never after winning my first title my Freshman year I would be standing here today with four,” Schoenherr said.

“It feels really good. Whether I would have won or not, I left it all out there and to be able to look back and know I gave it all I had in the last four years is going to be great.”

At 170 pounds in D-2, Wild Roses' Dillon Martin comes up short after getting pinned by Shane Liegel of River Valley.

In Division 3, Stratford's Trevor Dennee (170) leaves Madison without a crown. Dodgeland's Ryan Neu takes it with a 6-2 decision.

Athens Marshall Westfall (182) comes back in the third period, but it's not enough to walk away with a title. The Division 3 championship goes to Iowa-Grant/Highland's Brady Peat with a 6-2 decision.

Loyal's Stephen Buchanan turns things around. The top ranked junior takes home the 182-pound crown with a 14-4 major decision over Jacob Heyroth.

“I knew I had a target on my back,” Buchanan said. “I was just trying to get the first title for my coach. He's been the coach for 17 years, so it means a lot to me.”

The wins keep coming.

Spencer/Columbus Catholic's Hunter Luepke adds another title under his belt. At 220 pounds, the Rockets standout finishes on top with a 9-3 decision.

“To do it two years in a row and go out with a bang like this, it just feels amazing,” Luepke said. “I think it showed towards the end, I kept on going and that's when I racked up those points to take him down.”

In Division 3, the 220 crown goes to Amherst's Bryce Holderman. Near fall after near fall, Holderman finally pinned his opponent to become a state champion.

“I just got that quicker pin, came out guns firing and I just got him, Holderman said."

His teammate Max Villnow would try to do the same thing at 285 pounds. The match goes into sudden victory, but Villnow falls short after an escape.

Spencer/Columbus Catholic's Logan Zchernitz ends the night with a bang. He defeats sixth ranked Dan Ausloos with a fall just one minute into the first period.