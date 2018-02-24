D.C. Everest hockey qualifies for state for first time ever with double OT win over SPASH

D.C. Everest is heading to the state hockey tournament for the first time in program history after topping conference rival SPASH 2-1 in double overtime in Saturday's sectional final.

After falling behind 1-0 just three minutes into the game, Everest held SPASH scorelss over the final 60-plus minutes. The Evergreens got a second-period goal from Ty Tretter and Ben Peloquin scored the game-winner nearly six minutes into the second overtime period.

It's the second straight double overtime win for Everest, which also knocked off crosstown rival Wausau West in two extra periods in the sectional final round.

"To hang in there with two top five teams in the state of Wisconsin, two really good hockey traditions.... It speaks volumes about the kids in our program," Evergreens head coach Dan Van Slyke said of the team's road to state. "The kids that just battle. They lay it on the line every shift and they were rewarded tonight for all their work."

"Everything that we've talked about all year has come true," Peloquin said. "We knew this was supposed to be our year. We finally worked hard and we're now able to hang a banner and say we're the best team that's ever come through our program."

The WIAA will re-seed the eight teams that qualified for state. Everest will find out its opponent later this week.

The Central Wisconsin Storm are also heading back to state for the 12th straight year after knocking off the Wisconsin Valley Union Saturday, 6-3.