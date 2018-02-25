Regional Final Saturday: SPASH girls basketball outlasts Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Regional Final Saturday: SPASH girls basketball outlasts Wausau West 59-56, Newman Catholic advances in OT

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Girls Basketball - Regional Finals
Division 1
Appleton East 58 D.C. Everest 44
SPASH 59 Wausau West 56
Division 2
Hortonville 82 Merrill 38
Marshfield 37 New London 29
Division 3
Amherst 67 Freedom 42
Division 4
Colby 40 Neillsville 33
Crivitz 69 Oconto 58
Marathon 59 Pacelli 27
Division 5
Newman Catholic 64 Assumption 63 OT
Tri-County 63 Bowler 44

Boys Basketball
Coleman 67 Crivitz 65
Columbus Catholic 72 Osseo-Fairchild 60
Gillett 65 Niagara 43
Neillsville 63 Altoona 53
Oneida Nation 54 Wausaukee 50

