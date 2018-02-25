A historical gift belonging to Abraham Lincoln is sold

CHICAGO (AP) -- A fountain pen that was given to Abraham Lincoln while he was president has sold for more than $41,000.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles says in a news release that the pen was sold last week.

According to the auction house, the steel-nib fountain pen has a gold-colored star pattern on its barrel that was intended to remind Lincoln about the "noble and patriotic purpose" of the Civil War.

The auction house says the pen was inherited by Lincoln's grandniece who was also the custodian of Lincoln's home in Springfield. The grandniece, Mary Edwards Brown, sold the pen in the 1920s and then it was sold yet again in the late 1950s to a Lincoln memorabilia dealer.

The release includes no information about the pen's new owner.

