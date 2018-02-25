Bernie Sander's step daughter following in his political footste - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bernie Sander's step daughter following in his political footsteps

 BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter is hoping the city that launched her stepfather's political career nearly 40 years ago will show her the same love in her run for mayor.
   Carina Driscoll is a former city council member and progressive state legislator and is challenging incumbent Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger. She is running as an independent.
   Driscoll speaks with some of the same conviction as Sanders about her community and the role of mayor, but has said she is her own candidate.
   She says she is committed to the "values and ideals of a progressive city" but feels Burlington has "drifted too far from that." She has the backing of the Progressive Party.
   Independent candidate Infinite Culcleasure is also in the race. The election is March 6.
 

