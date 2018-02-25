Snowmobile falls through ice in Northern Wisconsin

A snowmobile fell through the ice in Northern Wisconsin Saturday.

According to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, it happened around 2:30 in the afternoon by the bridge on Cty W near Birchwood Dr. They said they were called to the scene on reports of a man laying on the ice near open water.

First responders tossed a rope to the person to get him off of the ice. They said the man was on his snowmobile when the ice broke and went into the water. The man was on the shore, medics were able to get him into the ambulance.