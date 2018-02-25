4 killed across 3 southern states following reported tornadoes

At least four people were killed in two southern states Saturday as the result of reported tornadoes and heavy rain and flooding, officials said.

In Arkansas, the Clay County Sheriff's Department posted to Facebook Saturday night, "Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller regrettably reports one fatality from tonight's storms, Albert Foster of Knobel."

The post continued, "Tonight's storms have resulted in severe damage to several areas of Clay County. Reports of power outages, power poles down, and flooded roads have been reported at this time. Sheriff Miller advises residents if they have any damage to their property to call the Clay County Sheriff's Department so information can be given to the Office of Emergency Management.

In Kentucky, an elderly woman was killed in her home in Logan County, the coroner there confirmed. The Logan County Sheriff’s Department said the woman lived in a one-story home, which was was among many that were destroyed.

In Simpson County in Kentucky, a man was also killed when flooding washed away his car.

And early Sunday morning, the Henderson Fire Department in Kentucky posted to Facebook that its dive team recovered a body in a submerged vehicle in a ditch.

And while there were no reported tornadoes in Missouri, an extreme storm system caused widespread damage.

The National Weather Service in Nashville reported that several tornadoes had occurred in eastern Arkansas and western Tennessee.