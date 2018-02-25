Pilot in fatal plane crash has Wisconsin ties - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pilot in fatal plane crash has Wisconsin ties

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
INDIANA (WAOW) -

According to the Dairy Business Association, the pilot of a deadly plane crash in Indiana lived in Wisconsin for several months.

Nathan Saari was flying the plane that crashed Thursday night north of Indianapolis killing everyone on board.

Saari was from Michigan, however had been living in Bellevue, Wisconsin for the past two months.

