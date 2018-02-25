Older workers see opportunity in Wisconsin job market

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Northern Wisconsin businesses that are having trouble finding employees are hoping to lure retirees to work or keep people nearing retirement on the job longer.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that economic development experts say low unemployment rates, a lack of new workers and a growing number of people on the cusp of retirement have created a major demand for workers.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says the unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in Barron County and a 3.4 percent in Chippewa County in December, more than 1 percent less than the rates were in December 2016.

Chippewa County Economic Development Corp. President Charlie Walker says he expects companies to turn to automation since it's unlikely the worker shortage will be solved any time soon.