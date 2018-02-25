UWSP men's basketball back atop the WIAC, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

One year after a self-imposed postseason ban, the UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team is back in the Division III NCAA Tournament for the first time since they won the 2015 National Championship.

Sunday afternoon the No. 2 seed Pointers defeated the fourth-seeded UW-River Falls Falcons 59-44 at Quandt Gymnasium to win the WIAC Championship.

Point guard M.J. Delmore scored a game-high 22 points and added four rebounds, three blocks and a pair of assists. Junior guard Drew Fredrickson chipped in 17 points on four triples and forward Cannon O'Heron added 11 points and four rebounds.

With 1:17 left in the game and the UWSP clinging to a six point lead, Fredrickson drilled a 24-footer as the shot clock expired to push its lead to nine, 53-44.

And the Pointers never looked back.

With the win the team grabs the WIAC's automatic bid to the national tournament. The NCAA Division III selection show is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday Feb. 26. The live stream can be found on NCAA.com.

After building a 7-0 lead early on, UWSP did not score a point for more than 11 minutes. In that time the Falcons scored 11 straight points to lead 11-7. UW-River Falls went on another run, 7-0, later in the first half to take a 23-16 lead. Immediately following the Pointers scored the final five points of the first half, including Delmore's 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the first five of the second to take a 26-23 lead early in the second half.