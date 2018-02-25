Northwoods woman dies after trailer home fire

One person died in a trailer home fire early Sunday morning.

Police said it happened at the Clear Lake Condo's in the town of Bradley around 7:45 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they say the 77-year-old Tomahawk woman had gotten out of the burning building and was being helped by neighbors. She was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known. No other details are being released at this time.