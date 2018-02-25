Man in roadway killed when struck by Milwaukee County bus - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man in roadway killed when struck by Milwaukee County bus

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Authorities say a 53-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a Milwaukee County Transit System bus.

Milwaukee police say the victim was in the roadway when the accident happened about 12:05 a.m. Sunday. The man died at the scene.

Authorities say the bus driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No further details have been released.

