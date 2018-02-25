Brewers star opens up about his daughter's heart condition

(WISN) Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw opens up about his daughter's battle with a heart condition that left her hospitalized for the first few months of her life.

Ryann Shaw was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, where the left side of her heart did not develop properly.

"Everything was normal until she was born in June and then everything kind of went haywire from there," Shaw said.

She required multiple surgeries after birth in June and was not released from the hospital until October.

"She's completely helpless and doesn't know any better and you can't really do anything to protect her. Not being able to take her home was probably the worst part."

"It taught me a lot about myself and just kind of put things into perspective last year," Shaw said about his new outlook on life. "If she can get through what she got through those three, four months where she was hooked up to every machine in the world, I can get through a slump if she can get through that."

Shaw put together his best major league season to date while his daughter fought her life. He said the battle is far from over, but that she's in the best place she can be right now. Shaw also called it a "blessing" that he was traded to the Brewers last season, where Ryann was able to get world-class care at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.