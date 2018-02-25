Packed house for Pointers championship game

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team were back on court for their championship game, and fans followed.

The bleachers filled up with exited fans supporting the Pointers. For some members in the arena, attending these games has been a long time tradition.

Jason and Mike Splinter are father and son who have come to the Pointers games for almost 30 years.

"It's the excitement of local college basketball, and we have been coming out here since the early '80s," said Mike Splinter.

He says the Pointers never fail to keep a good game going.

"It's exciting every year, they come out with a great team every year so we are really excited this year for this one," said Mike.

He even made sure to keep the tradition going by bringing his grand kids.

His son Jason was thrilled to see his favorite childhood team compete.

"It was great when I was a young kid, and now I am back here for the playoffs and looking forward to a big victory," said Jason.

Cheering on the Pointers was a UWSP football player, and he sees the dedication that the players put in every day.

"Whenever I walk by they are always in here practicing, shooting around and trying to be better," said Mike Wozny.