Top 5 Plays of the Week: Feb. 25, 2018

No. 5 - CW Storm sophomore forward Kassidy Oliva nets the game-winning goal as the Storm defeat top-seeded Wisconsin Valley Union in the sectional championship.

No. 4 - Lauren Shields' finger roll drops in as Newman Catholic beats Assumption in the regional final on Saturday afternoon.

No. 3 - Jake Sullivan nails a corner 3-pointer as time expires to give Assumption a 69-68 win against Marathon and complete a season sweep of the Red Raiders.

No. 2 - After blowing a big lead, SPASH has the last laugh when Eli Haas tips in the winning goal in double overtime to push the panthers past the Northland Pines Eagles in Wednesday's sectional semifinal.

No. 1 - In front of a near sold out crowd at Greenheck Fieldhouse, Ben Peloquin's goal in double overtime seals D.C. Everest's first trip to the WIAA boys hockey state tournament.