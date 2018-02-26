Above normal temperatures all week

Today: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 39 Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of sprinkles or a light shower toward evening.

High: 42 Wind: SW 5-10

It isn't going to be real warm this week, but temps will be above normal every day and there will be some sun at times, so a lot of the snow will end up melting. For snow-lovers, you will have to wait until late in the weekend or early next week before more of the white stuff will fall.

Sunny skies and nice temperatures for today. After a frosty start, high temps should reach the upper 30s this afternoon. Locations in the southeast (Waupaca, Wautoma, Adams, Grand Marsh, etc.) where there is not much snow on the ground will probably reach the mid 40s. Thankfully, it will not be as windy as yesterday, so the sun will be more enjoyable. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

More clouds will gradually move in for tomorrow. A weak cold front could produce a few drops of rain by late afternoon. It will again be mild with highs in the low to mid 40s. Temps will come down a bit on Wednesday but still remain above normal, reaching the upper 30s to around 40.

A storm system moving to our south will be close enough to bring a small chance of a wintry mix and snow to the southern part of the area Wednesday night through Thursday. As of now, it looks like the locations with the highest threat of seeing some accumulation are along highway 21 or farther south. If the track of this storm would happen to shift a little farther north will we will let you know.

More dry and pleasant weather is then likely for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. The next storm system that could bring messy weather to more of the area will arrive later Sunday into Monday.

Have a pleasant Monday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 26-February 2018