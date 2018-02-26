No heavy precipitation for a while

Monday night: A few clouds.

Low: 25 Wind: SW~5

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of drizzle or a light shower toward evening.

High: 43 Wind: SW 5-10 becoming WNW late

Well the last little bit of February for the most part is turning out fairly nice with mild temperatures and no heavy precipitation expected. Lows should reach the mid 20s Monday night with partly cloudy skies. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday but highs could still reach the lower to mid 40s across the area. There is a small chance of a few light rain showers or some drizzle late in the day as a weak cold front pushes through.

Wednesday looks partly sunny with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 30s. A low pressure system in the Southern Plains will try to send moisture up toward Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday. The brunt of it will probably just clip southern Wisconsin with some rain and snow, but there could be some light snow accumulation in southern portions of the TV-9 area as well. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.

High pressure will work back into the region Friday and Saturday bringing lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 with lows around 20.

The next low pressure system will approach from the west by Sunday afternoon giving us a pretty good chance of some light mixed precipitation. It may turn to just occasional snow showers Monday. Highs could reach the upper 30s Sunday, then dropping back to the mid 30s Monday. Cooler air with highs in the upper 20s could sneak in just after that.

So overall, the forecast still has some winter hanging on, but nothing terribly harsh for our standards.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 26-March 2018