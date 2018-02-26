U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments Monday in union fees case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that could deal a painful financial blow to organized labor, taking up a challenge to a law that allows unions representing government employees to collect fees from workers who choose not to join.

Some union workers say a possible outcome in the Janus vs. AFSCME case could significantly weaken the power of organized labor.

If the high court rules in favor of the plaintiff, Mark Janus, an Illinois public worker, non-union members will no longer be forced to pay union fees.

But a spokesperson with AFSCME, Michael Horecki says non-union workers will still benefit from work done by the unions.

"In a union environment, anyone who's in a union shop has to participate in paying fair share for their representation," said Horeckli. "So, no matter who you are, you get a benefit because the union negotiates your contract, gets you fair wages, fair health care. this Supreme Court case says you no longer have to do that."

Justice Neil Gorsuch is expected to be a pivotal player during Monday's hearing.

In 2016, the high court dealt with a similar challenge and appeared close to overturning a law that requires non-members to have over "Fair Share" fees linked to certain issues, like physical safety and training. But Justice Antonin Scalia's death led the court evenly splitting the vote.