Sauk County deputies search for driver who hit Amish buggy, injuring 5 people

TOWN OF IRONTON (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after an SUV hit an Amish buggy on the highway and drove off.

According to sheriff's officials, the hit-and-run happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on State Trunk Highway 58 near Quaker Valley Drive in the Town of Ironton.

Authorities say a blue 1999 GMC Yukon hit the rear of the buggy which caused people to fall out. They say three children had minor injuries and two adults were also hurt. The horse pulling the buggy died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies found the SUV in rural Cazenovia in neighboring Richland County, but have not yet found the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285)