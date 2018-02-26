Stoneman Douglas hockey team wins state title

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ice hockey team won the Florida championship, 11 days after a gunman killed 17 of their classmates and staff members.

The fourth-seeded Eagles upset top-ranked East Lake 3-1 in the Sunday morning semifinals at a minor-league rink near Fort Myers, then routed Tampa Jesuit 7-4 in the afternoon finals.

According to WBBH, some Stoneman Douglas players dyed their hair yellow to honor Joaquin Oliver, a friend of the team who died in the shooting.

"We didn't play for ourselves, we played for the victims," forward Joey Zenobi said. "Just very passionate, emotional. We just left it on the ice."

Ice hockey in Florida is a club sport sponsored by Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida.

Stoneman Douglas' state title now means they will participate in the high school hockey national championship tournament, held next month in Wayzata, Minnesota.