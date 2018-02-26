Slow start and end to sturgeon season

An 85.4" sturgeon speared by Kyle Jenkins on Feb. 13, 2018, is the longest on record in Wisconsin (WBAY photo)

The sturgeon spearing season wrapped up on Sunday on Lake Winnebago.

An 85.4" sturgeon speared by Kyle Jenkins on Feb. 13, 2018, is the longest on record in Wisconsin (WBAY photo)

The Wisconsin DNR says the day concluded with the lowest daily harvest of the season with 14 fish.

There were 654 sturgeon harvested from Lake Winnebago this season and 297 fish harvested from the Upriver Lakes, bringing the total of fish harvested to 951.

This season's harvest on Lake Winnebago ranks 42nd out of 78 seasons dating back to 1941.

The start of the season started off slow for spearers because murky water made it hard to see and harvest a fish.