Turn from wrong lane kills pickup truck driver in Clark Co.

A Colby man died over the weekend after a truck and milk truck crashed on state highway 29, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in the Township of Longwood around 8:45 a.m. Saturday Feb. 24 after the driver driver of the pickup truck, Ambrose Schuh, 84, turned from the wrong lane in front of an oncoming milk truck, sheriff Gregory Herrick said in a release.

Schuh was driving west on 29, with four others in his truck, when he signaled to turn right on French Town Avenue, Herrick said. The a milk truck, driven by Todd Purgett, 51, was behind Schuh and moved over to the left lane.

Schuh then tried to turn left, instead of right from the right lane and crossed in front of Purgett's milk truck. The milk truck hit the driver's side of Schuh's truck and both trucks entered the median, according to Herrick. Schuh died at the scene.

Of the four others in the truck with Schuh, two 16-year-olds were hurt. One of the teens had minor injuries and the other was seriously hurt. That 16-year-old was transported to Marshfield Medical Center, Herrick said.

An 18-year-old had minor injuries and a 50-year-old was not hurt.

Purgett was not hurt.

The teens in the pickup truck were not wearing seat belts, but Schuh and the 50-year-old were, according to Herrick.

Purgett was wearing a seat belt.

The sheriff cited a failure to yield the right of way and an improper turn as factors in the crash.

Herrick said this is the second traffic death in Clark County this year.