UPDATE: Driver turns himself in after fleeing Amish buggy crash

(WKOW) -- Right now Sauk County deputies are in the process of interviewing a man who they say turned himself in for hitting an Amish buggy and leaving the scene.



According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, an SUV hit the Amish buggy on Hwy. 58 last night in the town of Ironton, near Cazenovia.



Sheriff Chip Meister says the man called to turn himself in.



"He admitted that he had been drinking prior to the accident. He also admitted that the sun was in his eyes and that he was scared." "That's why he left the scene because he does not have automobile insurance."



Deputies are working on completing the investigation. The driver is facing 5 counts of hit and run and causing injury.

-------------------------------------

Sauk County authorities are seeking the public's help after an SUV hit an Amish buggy, killing the horse and injuring five people in the buggy.

Sheriff's officials say the hit-and-run happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Highway 58 in the Town of Ironton near Cazenovia in central Wisconsin.

Authorities say a blue 1999 GMC Yukon rear-ended the buggy, causing people to fall out. Three children and two adults suffered minor injuries.

Evidence at the scene helped deputies find the SUV in neighboring Richland County, but they were still looking for the driver Monday.