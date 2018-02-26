Dunkin' Donuts has Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Dunkin' Donuts has Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee

Posted:

(CNN) - Dunkin' Donuts has struck what you might call a really "sweet" deal with the Girl Scouts--coffee flavored just like the scout group's iconic cookies.

Starting Monday restaurants nationwide will offer coffee in three famous girl scout cookie flavors--Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie.

Dunkin' Donuts unveiled the flavors last week in a Facebook live event from Savannah, Georgia--that's where the girl scouts got their start.

The new flavors will be available through May.

