Five arrested, four wanted in Forest Co. drug investigation

A four-month investigation into drug trafficking led to five arrests, according to a news release from the Forest County Sheriff's Office.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force made the arrests Monday, Feb. 12 after conducting multiple controlled buys in the area.

The following people have been arrested on felony delivery charges:

Mackenzi McGeshick, 22, of Crandon was arrested for Delivery of Heroin and Cocaine & Bail Jumping.

Marcus Morris, 20, of Crandon was arrested for Delivery of Heroin and Methamphetamine.

Rhonda Rachal, 23, of Crandon was arrested for Delivery of Heroin, Cocaine and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking House.

Shawna Rachal, 24, of Crandon was arrested for Delivery of Prescription Narcotics and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking House.

Xavier Teller, 28, of Neopit was arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine.

The operation has led to arrest warrants being issued for the following people:

Charish Douyette, 32, of Milwaukee is wanted for Delivery of Prescription Narcotics.

Mathilda Caron,18, of Watersmeet, Mich. is wanted for Delivery of Cocaine and Prescription Narcotics.

Thomas Klitzka, 42, of Milwaukee is wanted for Delivery of Heroin.

Sheena Tuckwab, 33, of Crandon is wanted for Delivery of Heroin.

The Forest County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrest warrants will be issued in the near future.