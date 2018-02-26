Athens man, 56, accused of sexually assaulting woman with dementia

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 56-year-old Athens man visiting an assisted living center in Rothschild had sexual contact with a woman who suffers from dementia and would be unable to consent to sex, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

John Niemann was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a victim who suffered from a mental deficiency in the Feb. 22 incident at Copper Leaf Assisted Living, the complaint said.

According to the three-page document, Niemann was at the center, which primarily takes care of people suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses who can no longer care for themselves, to visit his wife who was also a resident who suffers from dementia.

Two workers checking rooms about 11:30 p.m. discovered Niemann naked in bed with the victim, who had been declared incompetent in April, court records said.

Niemann told investigators he knew the victim from visiting his wife and after a visit the victim hugged him, leading to them getting naked and rubbing each other, the complaint said. Niemann denied sexual intercourse occurred.

Niemann said the woman "did not say anything to him to make him believe she was aware of where she was or what was going on," the complaint said. "He said when (she) does talk to him, she usually refers to him as someone being named Jim and he is unsure who that is."

The maximum punishment for second-degree sexual assault of a victim with a mental deficiency is 40 years in prison.