Oklahoma ice storm makes for crazy video - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Oklahoma ice storm makes for crazy video

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
NORMAN, Okla. (WAOW) -

An Oklahoma woman found it hard to see out of her car windows after an ice storm last week, but the situation required a little more than an ice scraper.

Instagram user @therealjacqueb posted a video to her account showing a sheet of ice that stayed in place when the car window was rolled down.

She shared the video with a simple caption: #icepacalypse2018.

Have you ever seen ice like this? Tell us in the comments on our Facebook post.

#icepocalypse2018

A post shared by Jacque (@therealjacqueb) on Feb 22, 2018 at 9:11am PST

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.