Police: Wanted Granton woman apparently commits suicide

A 38-year-old Granton woman accused of nine mostly drug-related charges following a home raid where a methamphetamine lab was found in the basement apparently killed herself just before she was due in court last week to enter pleas to the charges, an investigator said Monday.

A judge had issued a warrant for Elizabeth Tuggle's arrest Thursday afternoon - about the time police were called to her home after someone found her on the floor, not breathing, Capt. Charles Ramberg of the Clark County Sheriff's Department said.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results to determine how she died as "there were no obvious signs of trauma" or unusual medical conditions, Ramberg said.

"We don't believe it was accidental. She left a note," he said.

Among the charges she faced were three counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in having three children in the rural Granton home where prosecutors say a drug house was being operated when it was raided June 28.

Tuggle's 34-year-old husband, Jonathan Tuggle, faces similar charges and pleaded not guilty in October. No trial date has been set.