Rhinelander man pleads not guilty in dog mistreatment case

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A Rhinelander man accused of mistreating two of his ex-girlfriend's dogs so badly that they died pleaded not guilty Monday, according to online Oneida County court records.

Tyler Schaul, 20, was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after police went to his home Jan. 27 and found an "extremely emaciated" German shepherd dead in a room and a pit bull frozen in a pet crate in the garage. Police went to the home after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend told her that her dogs had died, according to a criminal complaint

No trial date was immediately set.

According to the complaint:

Schaul's 20-year-old ex-girlfriend reported she lived with him until early December.

The German shepherd - its bones "very identifiable" with "very little muscle mass" - was found on the bathroom floor and Schaul told investigators the dog died from eating chocolate. He said he fed it three pounds of venison and 1 1/2 pounds of dry dog food every day.

The pit bull was found in an unheated garage. Schaul told investigators the German shepherd broke out a dining room window in the home several weeks ago while he was at work and when he came home the pit bull was frozen in the crate near the window because the temperature in the home dropped to zero degrees.

"There was no evidence the window was new or had been replaced," police reported.

When police arrived, Schaul was in the process of moving out of the home to Illinois.