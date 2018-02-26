Armed school resource officers ensure the safety of students.

At least three local schools have armed resource officers on patrol at all times.

"The reality is the only thing that's going to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun," said Wally Sparks, chief of Everest Metro Police Department.

The Everest Metro Police Department trains the officers at D.C. Everest High School.

"They have gone through extraordinary amount of training. The biggest thing is that it's not just a proficiency with a weapon. The communication that goes into it and the determination of when it's appropriate," said Sparks.

With recent anger about a officer not going in on time at the Parkland school in Florida, officer Sparks said his officers are ready to " run to the sound of gun fire and run right to the threat".

Officer Frank at the D.C Everest High School says staying calm is his goal in an emergency. " The school district is kind of my own city, the high school here has 1200 students, not including staff so I respond to everything here as I would as road patrol."

School officials say they feel at ease, having an armed officer on staff if a dangerous situation arises.

"We are so thankful to have officer Frank here, obviously he is more than a police officer that's the role of a recourse officer in a school," said Todd Boehm, assistant principal of D.C. Everest High School.

Officer Frank emphasizes the importance of communicating with students. They are his first source if there was a dangerous threat at the school.