UW-Stevens Point men's basketball returns to the NCAA Tournament, heads to Minnesota for opening round

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team is fresh off their WIAC Championship win. Now, they're headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since they won it all in 2015.

This afternoon the Pointers learned their opening round opponent - North Central College (Ill.). The teams will meet at Sexton Arena in Collegeville, Minn. Collegeville is about 75 minutes northwest of Minneapolis. Tip time is set for 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 2.

The entire NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket can be viewed here.

Should the Pointers advance, their next game would be the following day, March 3, at 6:00 p.m. They would face the winner of St. John's (MN) and Bethany Lutheran.