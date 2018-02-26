Portage Co. trial begins for 2016 fatal shooting near UWSP

A Dane County man is charged with second-degree intentional homicide and the possession of a fire arm as a felon.

On March 17, 2016, Kyle Engen shot Deonte Lezine, 21, of Racine, who died from his injuries a week later.

Engen was on the run before being arrested in Colorado in April 2016.

The trial started Monday and is expected to go until Friday.

Police said the shooting near the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point was a result of a drug deal gone wrong. According to court documents Engen planned to sell $7,200 worth of marijuana. Lezine and his friends planned to steal it from Engen because they couldn't afford the price.

Both sides of the trial gave their opening statements on Monday.

"The defendant with a .380 pistol opens fire on this car, from the casings recovered from the scene he fired a total of five shots," Cass Cousins, State attorney said.

"The only issue in this case is if the state can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Kyle Engen pulled that trigger that he was not acting in self-defense," Defense attorney, David Anderson said.

Testimonies also began Monday including questions for the Portage Co. Coroner and the man who drove Engen to and from Stevens Point for the drug deal.

According to testimonies, Engen never told the man about the incident that occurred other than he had been robbed.

"[He was] sweaty, the side of his head,. you could tell he had a bump on the side of his head," the driver testified. "[He was] just complaining about the pain in his head, he laid his head back, that was about it, it was a pretty quiet ride [back]."

Trial will continue Tuesday morning, starting with a Stevens Point Police officer who responded to the scene.