Thorp teacher resigns amid investigation

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
THORP, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Thorp teacher who was under investigation has resigned, according to the Thorp School District superintendent.

The district accepted Mark Wenta's resignation Monday night during open session.

The former math and physics teacher, was placed on administrative leave during an investigation by the school board following "inappropriate communication" with a student.

Neither police, nor the school, are providing details on what the inappropriate communication was, but the police said this was neither initiated nor reciprocated by the student. 

Monday, the board also approved a motion to waive its right to collect liquidated damages from Wenta, as long as he fulfills the terms agreed to with the board.

