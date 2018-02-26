Daughters share memories of Wausau murder victim

It's been just a few days since Beth and Kathrine Leith lost their father, Lyle.

His two daughters remember him as a kind, good-hearted man who loved to make people laugh.

"There isn't a word to describe him except an angel on Earth," said Beth. "My dad was loved by everybody, he was just a kind, kind soul."

Laughter filled the room as the two told stories of how their dad would goof around and make them laugh. Countless stories of the joy he brought into everyone's life.

"He would do so many funny things," said Beth. "He would make me and my sister laugh so much my mom would get so mad. She'd be like 'don't egg him on,' but it was funny, it was funny."

Beth and Kathrine said their dad would do anything for anyone. They said it's not just family and friends, but neighbors and coworkers who are grieving his loss.

"There's such a hole now in everybody's life," said Beth. "He was loved by everybody, just a sweet man, he had a heart of gold, he was just indescribable."

Beth and Kathrine's mom has cancer, and spends her days in the nursing home. They said Lyle was by her side every day.

"He sat with her for 13 hours a day, from the moment she woke up to the time she went to bed, he would sit there," said Beth. "He just couldn't leave her side."

From two daughters, to two female grand kids, Lyle was surrounded by women. Beth said he was always very protective over his girls.

"He would do anything for us," said Beth.

Kathrine said her dad loved being in the garage and working on cars. They said it's been difficult losing such a wonderful father.

"I don't know if life will ever be the same," said Beth.

Police said the 77-year-old man was murdered and found dead in his garage Feb. 20. One person was arrested in connection to his death.