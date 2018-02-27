Administration considers expanding mental health treatment

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The school shootings in Florida have refocused attention on mental health treatment in the United States.

President Donald Trump discussed the issue with governors during a meeting Monday, and the administration says it's exploring ways to help states expand inpatient mental health treatment using federal funds from Medicaid.

One roadblock to change might be a federal law that bars Medicaid from paying for treatment in mental health facilities with more than 16 beds.

An administration spokesman says officials are looking into requests by states for waivers for mental health care. Waivers have been granted in cases involving substance abuse.

People close to the suspect in the Florida shootings, Nikolas Cruz, say his troubling behavior prompted pleas for help from authorities, without success.