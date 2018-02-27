Mild Weather Continues

Today: Variable clouds and mild again. A slight chance of sprinkles toward evening.

High: 44 Wind: SW around 5 becoming West

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and a bit cooler.

High: 40 Wind: NE 5-10

There is a lot of snow on the ground in the northern half of the area but milder weather will whittle away at the white stuff all week long. There are only a couple of chances for additional snow to fall over the next week.

Snow will be melting quite a bit today as high temps should once again hit the low to mid 40s. There will not be as much sun as yesterday but it will still be pleasant with light winds out of the southwest to west. A couple of sprinkles could develop toward the evening hours, otherwise the weather should be dry again overnight.

On Wednesday we will see increasing clouds as a storm system approaches from the south. The weather will still be dry but the temps will be a bit cooler, only topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The center of the storm system will stay far to our south in Illinois on Thursday and typically this would mean not much snow for our area, however, there is also an upper level disturbance that will add a little lift to the atmosphere and produce at least a 50% chance of snow even as far north as Central Wisconsin. Snow amounts could be 1 to 3 inches, with the highest chance of 3 inches or so being south of Marathon county. With more clouds and snow, high temps will only be in the low to mid 30s on Thursday.

The weather should turn nice again for Friday and Saturday. Highs should be in the upper 30s on Friday with plenty of sun. Partly cloudy conditions should rule for Saturday with highs in the low 40s.

Another storm system will move into the area from late Sunday through Monday and could produce more significant rain and snow.

Have a pleasant Tuesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 27-February 2018