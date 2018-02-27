Turning a bit more winter-like again

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of drizzle or sprinkles in the evening.

Low: 26 Wind: Becoming light NE

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler.

High: 40 Wind: NE 5-10

Well a cooling trend is on the way, but it won't be anything too drastic. A cold front passing through the region early Tuesday night will bring just a small chance of some patchy drizzle or sprinkles. Otherwise we will have a few clouds with lows around the mid 20s. Winds will become northeast at 2 to 5 mph. Wednesday should be partly cloudy with highs around 40. The wind will stay from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

An area of moisture will try to push back into our region late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as low pressure passes down through Illinois. This will bring a pretty good chance of light snow to Wisconsin. At this point the amounts look minor from Wausau on north, maybe a dusting to one-half inch. Meanwhile, the amounts could be greater south of Marathon County, possibly 1 to 3 inches through midday Thursday. Temperatures will start in the mid 20s Thursday morning and top out in the low to mid 30s during the day.

Sunshine will make a nice comeback Friday and Saturday as highs rebound to the upper 30s Friday and low 40s Saturday. The lows will fall back into the upper 10s to low 20s. Get out there an enjoy those days because some stormy weather will follow.

A potent low pressure system will move across the Northern Plains Sunday and bring gusty winds back to our region Sunday along with a chance of scattered light rain. It could get heavier and widespread Sunday night. We will still be on the warm side of the system initially with highs in the lower 40s.

Monday should be blustery with a mix of rain and sleet gradually changing to snow as colder air moves in. Temperatures could reach the mid to upper 30s by late morning but then fall later in the day. It will be quite winter-like next Tuesday with breezy conditions and some snow showers. Highs could stay in the upper 20s.

Have a nice night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:20 p.m., 27-February 2018