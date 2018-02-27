Attempted carjackers fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of an attempted carjacker by a man who is licensed to carry a concealed weapon.

Police Capt. Andra Williams says the 24-year-old man was heading to work Monday on Milwaukee's northwest side when the attempted carjacking occurred.

Williams says the shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police are looking for a green Chrysler Pacifica which may be connected to the attempted carjacking.

Milwaukee County prosecutors will decide whether charges are warranted against the shooter or if the death was justified self-defense.