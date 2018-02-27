Under a year left in constructing new Kwik Trip Bakery expected to add 300 jobs

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -- Construction continues on Kwik Trip's $300 million bread and bun production facility, their second in just under eight years. The first facility opened in 2010 and was meant to last at least 10 years, according to staff. However, they are already struggling to keep up with growing demand, even at full strength.

"Our store growth has really exceeded from when we built that facility," said Director of Production Operations, Bruce Pronschinske. "Eight years later, we are about at our capacity. We've got quite a following for our bread products [and] because of that we're in need of more."

That extra capacity will come from a new 200,000 square foot state of the art facility, an expensive project made more possible through $21 million in tax incentives from the state over the next five years.

"It really is an awesome thing," said Pronschinske. "It allows us to keep growing the business, continue to grow our stores."

The new bakery is expected to add over 300 jobs and produce hundreds of millions of products each year to meet the growing demand. It's still just shy of a year from completion, but when that day comes, Kwik Trip expects its impact to be a sizable one.

The tax incentives through WEDC are the second largest project supported by the state, but second by a landslide. The largest incentives amount to 2.85 billion for the Foxconn facilities in Racine County.

Kwik Trip plans to begin testing their production lines in that facility come September. They expect the full facility to operational by the end of January 2019.