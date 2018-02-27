108-year-old man finally gets his namesake

KERROBERT, CANADA (WKOW) -- A Canadian man is over the moon after learning one of his descendants is finally named after him.

According to CNN, 108-year-old Esmond Allcock finally has a namesake in his great-great-grandson, one-year-old Esmond.

Allcock's great-granddaughter, Jenna Lehne, posted online about them last week.

The video shows her great-grandfather meeting her son -- and his namesake -- for the first time.

Allcock has 6 children, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Until now -- no one named a son after him.