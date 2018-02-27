NOT HAUNTED: Neighbors at odds over Realtor's creative signage

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Manvel home that went on the market a month ago is suddenly gaining a lot of attention.



There's nothing different with the listing, but what the agent decided to put on his sign.



Ellis Young said he is doing everything he can to get the house off the market.



The 3,600-square-foot home features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, with a private backyard.



With an asking price north of $400,000 though, Young knows it could take extra work.



"We've actually had a lot of good feedback," said Young. "We just haven't had anyone pull the trigger on the home yet."



He's hoping this changes, thanks to what's now hanging out front.



Recently, he added the words, "Not Haunted" on the for sale sign.



"I've never seen Slimer or the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. It never crossed my mind that somebody would take it mildly serious," Young said.



It's not the buyers he's worried about, but the neighbors.



Some don't think the sign is funny, and have asked him to remove it.



"It would make sense if it was a joke during Halloween, October timeframe, but here we are in the spring," said resident Chris Fems. "That's just odd."



"Creativity has always been a great thing. So I think it's great," said resident Molly Page.



Since the sign is getting mixed reaction here in the neighborhood, the real estate agent decided to take down the not haunted sign and replaced it with one he hopes the neighbors will accept this time: "Gluten free home."



Young started using catchy signs six months ago.



Although this is the first time he's removed one, he says it isn't going to stop him from using them in future listings.



"You can't do it the same old way. You've got to spice it up," Young said. "You've got to look different. You've got to keep it fun."



And just hope you don't scare away buyers.